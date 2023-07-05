Las Vegas police investigate deadly July 4 celebration shooting

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of the 1900 block of Walker Street at about 12:26 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Police found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to UMC and later pronounced deceased.

Police believe the victim was outside with a large group of people celebrating the July 4 holiday when he was shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

