Las Vegas police investigate deadly July 4 celebration shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Wednesday.
Officers responded to the area of the 1900 block of Walker Street at about 12:26 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Police found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to UMC and later pronounced deceased.
Police believe the victim was outside with a large group of people celebrating the July 4 holiday when he was shot.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.