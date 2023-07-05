Las Vegas police: California man allegedly stole $47K worth of cellphones from display stands

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man has been arrested after he allegedly ripped out the display stands in 13 cellphone stores in the Las Vegas area, stealing $47,000 in phones, according to authorities.

Keyshan Rivers, 27, is charged with one count of being part of an organized retail theft ring exceeding $10,000 and 13 counts of burglary to a business. He is currently being held on $10,000 bond.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, between May 24 to June 29, several Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Cricket stores were the target of burglaries carried out by Rivers and another suspect, Bruce Hillary, and a third man only known as “Lawrence.”

Hillary, 64, is charged with burglary of a business and conspiracy to commit burglary. He is being held on a $5,000 bond ahead of his preliminary hearing on July 18.

The police report details that over the course of the 13 burglaries, Rivers, sometimes accompanied by Hillary, would enter the store and rip out the display of cellphones and use wirecutters if necessary before fleeing the scene.

Each time they would make off with several thousand dollars in phones, tablets, smartwatches, and computers. A total of 50 cellphones, most of them iPhones, were stolen.

On June 29 the men were arrested after ripping out a display stand and being seen outside stomping on it in an attempt to remove the phones.

In an interview with police, Rivers told investigators he had recently been released from prison in California and moved to Las Vegas after losing his job.

“Rivers arrived in Las Vegas at the beginning of May and his food stamps soon ran out. Rivers stated his ‘uncle’ Bruce Hillary offered to show him how to make some money. Rivers agreed and began stealing cellphones from retailers,” the report reads.

Rivers said he would give the phones to his ‘cousin’ who in turn sells them at a hardware store parking lot. Rivers would receive $300 each time his ‘cousin’ would sell a stolen device, police stated.

Rivers’ initial appearance in court was today.

