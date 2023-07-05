Henderson police investigate after couple killed in suspected murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after a couple was killed in a suspected murder-suicide after a barricade situation on the Fourth of July.

According to police, at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 2000 block of Pepperell in response to an “unknown problem involving a possible domestic incident.”

Police said the department’s dispatch had been contacted by family members who advised that a 70-year-old male relative told them he had shot and killed his girlfriend and that he was going to shoot himself.

Henderson police arrived on scene and the male refused to exit the residence, leading to SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responding to the home.

After approximately 4.5 hours of attempted negotiations, police said the male shot himself.

According to police, the man’s 61-year-old girlfriend was discovered deceased at the scene.

Police said that the preliminary investigation found the incident to be the result of an apparent murder-suicide.

The name of the decedents will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation, police said. According to HPD, the incident is being investigated as the fourth homicide for the city of Henderson for 2023.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

