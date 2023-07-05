Henderson police: Man, 86, accused in shooting death of 79-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a July 4 homicide.

Officers responded to the area of the 1000 block of Las Palmas Entrada in reference to a reported murder around 5:47 p.m.

Police found a 79-year-old woman suffering a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Jerome Seligman, 86, has been identified as the suspect. He was taken to the Henderson Detention Center and charged with one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The identity of the deceased will be released later by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next-of-kin has been notified. A future court date for Seligman was not set as of Wednesday morning.

