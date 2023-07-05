Happy birthday, SPAM! Hawaii’s beloved canned meat turns 86

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii staple canned meat “SPAM” turns 86 this Wednesday!

It’s name emerged during a New Year’s Eve party in 1936.

The inventor, Jay Hormel named his “canned ham creation” after spice and ham.

According to SPAM’s website, their products are sold in 48 different countries around the world, but guess what? Hawaii brings in sales of 7 million cans per year, ranking No.1 in SPAM consumption.

It’s no surprise that Hawaii’s largest festival is none other than the “Spam Jam.”

There are at least 11 different varieties of SPAM that were curated over time:

  • SPAM Classic
  • SPAM Lite
  • SPAM 25% Less Sodium
  • SPAM Maple Flavored
  • SPAM with Real HORMEL Bacon
  • SPAM Oven Roasted Turkey
  • SPAM Hickory Smoke Flavored
  • SPAM Hot and Spicy
  • SPAM Jalapeno
  • SPAM Teriyaki
  • SPAM with Tocino Seasoning

Spam’s website says Hawaii’s love for the canned meat began during World War II when the company shipped more than 100 million pounds of Spam to soldiers.

Since then, Spam has become a local must-have. It’s even served at fast-food joints like McDonald’s and Zippy’s or at your local breakfast spot.

For some SPAM recipe ideas, click here.

