Happy birthday, SPAM! Hawaii’s beloved canned meat turns 86

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii staple canned meat “SPAM” turns 86 this Wednesday!

It’s name emerged during a New Year’s Eve party in 1936.

The inventor, Jay Hormel named his “canned ham creation” after spice and ham.

Join us in celebrating 86 years of the most

delicious sizzle in the world! pic.twitter.com/a260G6tCX3 — SPAM® Brand (@SPAMbrand) July 5, 2023

According to SPAM’s website, their products are sold in 48 different countries around the world, but guess what? Hawaii brings in sales of 7 million cans per year, ranking No.1 in SPAM consumption.

It’s no surprise that Hawaii’s largest festival is none other than the “Spam Jam.”

There are at least 11 different varieties of SPAM that were curated over time:

SPAM Classic

SPAM Lite

SPAM 25% Less Sodium

SPAM Maple Flavored

SPAM with Real HORMEL Bacon

SPAM Oven Roasted Turkey

SPAM Hickory Smoke Flavored

SPAM Hot and Spicy

SPAM Jalapeno

SPAM Teriyaki

SPAM with Tocino Seasoning

Spam’s website says Hawaii’s love for the canned meat began during World War II when the company shipped more than 100 million pounds of Spam to soldiers.

Since then, Spam has become a local must-have. It’s even served at fast-food joints like McDonald’s and Zippy’s or at your local breakfast spot.

For some SPAM recipe ideas, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.