Golden Knights announce upcoming youth hockey clinics

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fresh off winning the team’s first Stanley Cup championship, the Vegas Golden Knights announced plans for upcoming youth hockey clinics in the Las Vegas community.

According to a media release from the team, a total of three clinics will be held during the month of July in partnership with Green Valley Grocery in an effort to grow the game of hockey and keep local youth active during the summer break. Chance and members of the VGK Cast are expected to participate in select events.

A full schedule can be found below and is subject to change. The three upcoming youth hockey clinics listed below are closed to fans and the general public.

GREEN VALLEY GROCERY YOUTH HOCKEY CLINICS

Friday, July 7: 9-10 a.m. at Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club of Las Vegas, 2850 S Lindell Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Friday, July 7: 1-2 p.m. PT at Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Dr, Henderson, NV 89014

Wednesday, July 26: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 Pavilion Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144

