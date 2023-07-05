Golden Knights announce upcoming youth hockey clinics

Vegas Golden Knights announce youth hockey clinics in Las Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights announce youth hockey clinics in Las Vegas(Vegas Golden Knights)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fresh off winning the team’s first Stanley Cup championship, the Vegas Golden Knights announced plans for upcoming youth hockey clinics in the Las Vegas community.

According to a media release from the team, a total of three clinics will be held during the month of July in partnership with Green Valley Grocery in an effort to grow the game of hockey and keep local youth active during the summer break. Chance and members of the VGK Cast are expected to participate in select events.

A full schedule can be found below and is subject to change. The three upcoming youth hockey clinics listed below are closed to fans and the general public.

GREEN VALLEY GROCERY YOUTH HOCKEY CLINICS

  • Friday, July 7: 9-10 a.m. at Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club of Las Vegas, 2850 S Lindell Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
  • Friday, July 7: 1-2 p.m. PT at Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Dr, Henderson, NV 89014
  • Wednesday, July 26: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 Pavilion Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSG Sphere
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas to fully illuminate exterior for first time with ‘dazzling’ Fourth of July show
Barricade in the Anthem neighborhood in Henderson on July 4, 2023.
Barricade ends after Henderson police, SWAT respond to standoff in Anthem community
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas police: Home intruder shot, killed
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas
Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks shows in Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Leroy Hall
Las Vegas police seeking missing man
Death Valley National Park generic.
Man dies after experiencing apparent heat-related illness at Death Valley, officials say
Bottle rockets are illegal in Illinois. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
Las Vegas police seize over a ton of illegal fireworks week of July 4
Victor Wembanyama, NBA #1 Draft
Ticket prices soar for rookie Wembanyama’s first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas