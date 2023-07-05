Ft. Lauderdale mayor pays up on Stanley Cup bet with Mayor Goodman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman won a series of bets with her counterparts in other cities during the NHL playoffs, and the final wager of that run has been paid off.

@mayoroflasvegas, greetings from #FortLauderdale! The Venice of America is looking forward to a hard-fought series between our @FlaPanthers and your @GoldenKnights. How about a bet?

When we win the @StanleyCup, you wear our jersey around Downtown Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/LHwHZrqdWr — Mayor Dean J. Trantalis (@DeanTrantalis) June 2, 2023

City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis honored his end by wearing a Vegas Golden Knights jersey, complete with a 2023 Stanley Cup patch, after the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers to win the NHL championship.

“I want to take this moment to congratulate the Golden Knights of Las Vegas and Mayor Carolyn Goodman,” he said in a video, with the palm trees and surf of a Fort Lauderdale beach visible behind him. “It was a great opportunity for both cities to shine.”

He concluded by inviting all VGK fans to visit his city, and he said he looks forward to seeing Mayor Goodman next time he is in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.