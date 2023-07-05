Forecast Outlook - 07/05/23

An Air Quality Advisory will remain in effect through Wednesday for Clark County due to smoke from the fireworks. If you have respiratory issues, limit the time outdoors this morning as the smoke lingers near the valley floor. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and less wind on Wednesday with a forecast high of 105° in Las Vegas.

The wind returns on Thursday with gusts in the 25-35 mph range. The forecast high drops to 104° on Thursday with 103° on Friday.

We’re locked in a dry pattern through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be rising with a forecast high of 105° on Saturday and 107° on Sunday. We’re raising the weather alert for next week with high temperatures forecast to hover in the 110°+ range throughout the week.

