Forecast Outlook - 07/05/23

Air Quality Advisory Through Tonight
KVVU News Logo
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:33 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Air Quality Advisory will remain in effect through Wednesday for Clark County due to smoke from the fireworks. If you have respiratory issues, limit the time outdoors this morning as the smoke lingers near the valley floor. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and less wind on Wednesday with a forecast high of 105° in Las Vegas.

The wind returns on Thursday with gusts in the 25-35 mph range. The forecast high drops to 104° on Thursday with 103° on Friday.

We’re locked in a dry pattern through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be rising with a forecast high of 105° on Saturday and 107° on Sunday. We’re raising the weather alert for next week with high temperatures forecast to hover in the 110°+ range throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricade in the Anthem neighborhood in Henderson on July 4, 2023.
Barricade ends after Henderson police, SWAT respond to standoff in Anthem community
MSG Sphere
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas to fully illuminate exterior for first time with ‘dazzling’ Fourth of July show
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas police: Home intruder shot, killed
Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas
Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks shows in Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook- 7/4/23
Tuesday, July 4, Las Vegas AM weather update
Tuesday, July 4, Las Vegas AM weather update
Forecast Outlook - 07/04/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 7/4/23