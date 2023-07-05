F1 announces dates for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While the city hasn’t even hosted the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix yet, we already know the dates for next year’s race.

F1 on Wednesday released its calendar of races for 2024.

Among the races announced on the 2024 calendar is next year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to the calendar, F1 will host the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 21-23.

F1′s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held Nov. 16-18, 2023.

According to F1, as part of the event, drivers will reach speeds of over 210 mph as they race around some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, hotels and casinos on the legendary Las Vegas Strip.

