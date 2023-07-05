Comedy duo Penn & Teller extended at Rio in Las Vegas through 2026

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Penn & Teller’s long-running show at the Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas has once again been extended.

According to a news release, Dreamscape has extended the legendary magic and comedy duo’s show through the end of 2026.

Dreamscape notes that Penn & Teller have been performing at the Rio “with their record-breaking Las Vegas show for more than 22 years, the current longest-running headliners in Las Vegas history.”

“We are thrilled to continue the partnership with Penn & Teller,” said Dreamscape President of Entertainment & Gaming, Trevor Scherrer. “Penn & Teller are icons in entertainment, and their show continues to be a must see for Las Vegas visitors. We are honored to have them as part of the Rio as we reimagine this iconic resort.”

Penn & Teller’s show returns to the Rio on July 6. The property says the show is offered Tuesday through Saturday at 9 p.m.

“The Rio has been our performing home for nearly 23 years, and we are very excited to share this new partnership with Dreamscape and the great employees at the Rio,” Penn & Teller said in a joint statement.

Tickets start at $59.95, plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling 702-777-7776 or visiting www.riolasvegas.com.

