Comedy duo Penn & Teller extended at Rio in Las Vegas through 2026

Penn & Teller
Penn & Teller(Penn & Teller via Dreamscape)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Penn & Teller’s long-running show at the Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas has once again been extended.

According to a news release, Dreamscape has extended the legendary magic and comedy duo’s show through the end of 2026.

Dreamscape notes that Penn & Teller have been performing at the Rio “with their record-breaking Las Vegas show for more than 22 years, the current longest-running headliners in Las Vegas history.”

“We are thrilled to continue the partnership with Penn & Teller,” said Dreamscape President of Entertainment & Gaming, Trevor Scherrer. “Penn & Teller are icons in entertainment, and their show continues to be a must see for Las Vegas visitors. We are honored to have them as part of the Rio as we reimagine this iconic resort.”

Penn & Teller’s show returns to the Rio on July 6. The property says the show is offered Tuesday through Saturday at 9 p.m.

“The Rio has been our performing home for nearly 23 years, and we are very excited to share this new partnership with Dreamscape and the great employees at the Rio,” Penn & Teller said in a joint statement.

Tickets start at $59.95, plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling 702-777-7776 or visiting www.riolasvegas.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSG Sphere
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas to fully illuminate exterior for first time with ‘dazzling’ Fourth of July show
Barricade in the Anthem neighborhood in Henderson on July 4, 2023.
Barricade ends after Henderson police, SWAT respond to standoff in Anthem community
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas police: Home intruder shot, killed
Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas
Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks shows in Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Prep underway for only Fourth of July fireworks show in downtown Las Vegas
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display
Free outdoor yoga to be offered at Lee Canyon on Fridays, Sundays in July
Free outdoor yoga to be offered at Lee Canyon on Fridays, Sundays in July
Handel’s Ice Cream announces opening of new store in Las Vegas Valley
Handel’s Ice Cream announces opening plans for 3rd Las Vegas location