Clark County fire crews kept busy with fires on Fourth of July through Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews with the Clark County Fire Department were kept busy with fires on the Fourth of July and leading into Wednesday morning.

In a summary provided to media late Tuesday night that recapped CCFD’s responses from 6 p.m. until 11:15 p.m, crews had responded to 90 outside fires and an additional nine building fires:

Tree/bush/brush fires: 61

Dumpster/trash can fires: 18

Wash/empty lot fires: 5

Outside fires (not otherwise classified): 6

Nine building fires:

215 Pecos Way: 2 garages involved

3036 Cadbury Drive: Tree fire that spread to the roof

6302 Azurelyn Ave: Fire in a house

5770 Hedgeford Ct: Fire in an auxiliary building to the rear of a home

1815 Winterwood: Fire on the roof

3401 Walnut: Dryer fire

2851 Horseshoe Dr: Fire in an auxiliary building that spread to the house

5019 Upper Falls Ct: Awning fire

11574 Capanna Rosso Pl: Small trash can fire - 1 reported minor injury

In the summary, CCFD said they “can assume that many of these fires were caused by fireworks.” However, the department noted that they won’t have a final count “for a few days.”

After sending the summary, the calls for service kept coming.

Fire at 11003 Royal Highlands Street:

Shortly after, the department was called to a fire at 11003 Royal Highlands Street in Southern Highlands. According to CCFD, the fire fully engulfed the roof of the two-story home before fire suppression crews extinguished it. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, CCFD said.

Fire at 3753 Forestcrest Drive:

CCFD also advised that crews responded at about 2:09 a.m. to a fire at a two-story home at 3753 Forestcrest Drive.

Upon arrival, CCFD says crews quickly knocked down the fire in the main house and found a shed near the home was also on fire, which was also extinguished quickly. NV Energy was requested to respond to the home to secure utilities, CCFD said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported as a result of this fire, according to CCFD.

According to the department, crews at the Forestcrest Drive fire also located an unrelated person needing assistance near the home and transported them to the hospital.

Fire at 1601 S. Sandhill Road:

According to CCFD, crews responded to reports of a mobile home fire at about 5:04 a.m. near 1601 S. Sandhill Road. CCFD said, “crews initially fought an offensive fire but the mobile home quickly became engulfed and they transitioned to fighting the fire defensively.”

The fire was declared knocked down at 5:25 a.m., the department said. NV Energy and Southwest Gas were requested to the mobile home to secure utilities. No injuries were reported as a result of this fire, according to CCFD.

Fire at 4114 Yakima Avenue

CCFD then advised that at about 5:51 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a house fire at 4114 Yakima Avenue.

Upon arrival, CCFD said crews found an active fire on the second story of the home with reports of possible victims inside the structure. Following a primary and secondary search, no victims have been located inside the home, according to the department.

NV Energy and Southwest Gas were requested to respond to the home, CCFD said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. o injuries were reported as a result of this fire, according to CCFD.

