Boulder City businesses benefit from rising Lake Mead water levels

Businesses in Boulder City are benefitting from the rising Lake Mead water levels.
By Kim Passoth
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The rising water level at Lake Mead means rising profits for Boulder City businesses. As water continues to be released at Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell, it flows through Colorado River into the Grand Canyon and eventually into Lake Mead.

The water will continue to keep coming this summer, according to Bureau of Reclamation projections.

It is welcome news for businesses in Boulder City. The historic town that was built for workers building the Hoover Dam now relies heavily on the tourists that visit and the reservoir it created, Lake Mead.

“The more boaters, the more they come in here, the more they hit town,” stated Cindy Ford, who has run the Southwest Dinner for more than three decades.

“We are so blessed, and I thank God every day for this,” Ford told FOX5.

As the lake level receded, especially last summer, and shut down boat ramps, business shrunk as well.

“For about a year there it wasn’t pleasant at all,” said Marcus Caruso, owner of Maxx’s Restaurant and the Oasis Motel. With the lake up 14 feet from one year ago, it is making all the difference.

“Hemenway Harbor down the street from us has opened four new lanes now and has really slashed the wait time dramatically and it has brought people back out here,” Caruso contended.

Caruso reports the motel is full now and with snow melt still making its way to Lake Mead, he expects business to continue to flow in.

“I can’t complain. I can’t complain,” said Caruso.

While this year was a good one for the snowpack in the west, several more strong winter seasons will be needed for the lake to reach previous levels.

