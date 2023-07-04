Summer camp for Las Vegas youth flying high with drones

By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:37 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A unique and fun summer camp is happening this week in Las Vegas for young drone enthusiasts.

Drone soccer camp is a fast-growing sport that involves drones and five players on each team.

The teams face off in a netted arena where they ram and block the opposing team to prevent them from scoring, similar to soccer.

But before teams can compete players must learn to build and program drones, which they do at the drone summer camp.

Phillip Payne, a Recreation Lead at the City of Las Vegas describe the program as, “one of those things where a lot of people aren’t fully aware of drone soccer, but once they see the drones in action and they actually get to participate within the drone soccer and they get the knowledge on how exactly how this program segues into those into those aviation careers, it’s a hit.”

The camp is happening all week, except for on the Fourth of July. The competition is taking place Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ernest and Betty Becker Family Technology and Recreation Park.

