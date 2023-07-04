Prep underway for only Fourth of July fireworks show in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It has been a tradition for over five years now to launch fireworks off of the Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas.

Crews have been prepping for months for the show that launches from the property’s rooftop.

“It is a great day for celebrations, and we are happy to be the only casino in downtown offering an extravaganza,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza.

The Plaza showcases hundreds of fireworks every year with an 8-minute show.

“The fact that downtown Las Vegas is known across the world,” Jossel said. “It’s a great time for fun and entertainment and we provide the fireworks.”

Pyrotek, who supplies the Plaza’s fireworks, has been prepping for Tuesday night’s firework show since March of this year.

“A lot of this product is built in the United States,” said Nathan Tanner with Pyrotek. “So we need to find out and give them time to prep and build it and ship it to us and also time for us to get in the building and load our pyro boards.”

Tanner said about eight people have been working on prepping the fireworks that are set up in two different locations on the Plaza’s roof.

“We have what are called the 1.3 G’s,” explained Tanner. “They are bigger explosive fireworks that you are used to seeing on the Strip for New Year’s. It comes out in shells.”

Tanner said safety is a top priority. “We have fire engineers all over the place on fire watch including our crew and other crews that we hire.”

He said everyone can expect to see a spectacular show.

“Everyone always loves the finale so that will definitely be the biggest moment and wow factor for that,” said Tanner.

“We plan to celebrate July 4th for as long as we can,” Jossel added. “Celebrate America and give people a great reason to enjoy downtown Las Vegas.”

The Plaza’s fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. The best spot to watch is on Main Street, which will be closed from about 9 p.m. until 9:15pm.

