Police need your help finding a missing 93-year-old man in North Las Vegas
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police say they need help finding a 93-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas.
James Spigner is 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 165 pounds.
He was last seen near Lake Mead and Simmons.
At the time he was wearing a black V-neck shirt and brown flannel pants.
He also uses a cane to walk, he has a pacemaker and dementia.
If you see him call North Las Vegas police immediately.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.