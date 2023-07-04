Police need your help finding a missing 93-year-old man in North Las Vegas

Missing man from North Las Vegas, James Spigner
Missing man from North Las Vegas, James Spigner(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police say they need help finding a 93-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas.

James Spigner is 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 165 pounds.

He was last seen near Lake Mead and Simmons.

At the time he was wearing a black V-neck shirt and brown flannel pants.

He also uses a cane to walk, he has a pacemaker and dementia.

If you see him call North Las Vegas police immediately.

