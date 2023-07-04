North Las Vegas police say woman died after crashing car into another vehicle, palm tree

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department said a woman died after she crashed her vehicle into another car and a palm tree late Monday night.

According to police, officers responded at around 11:36 p.m. Monday night to the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Losee Road after reports of a two-vehicle collision.

NLVPD said officers arriving at the scene determined that one of the vehicles had also struck a palm tree and the driver of that vehicle had life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne Avenue when it failed to stop for a red light and entered the intersection of Losee Road. During that time, police said a gray Nissan Sentra had a green light and was traveling southbound through the intersection.

NLVPD said the Honda Accord then struck the Nissan Sentra, which subsequently caused the Honda to leave the roadway and hit a palm tree.

The driver of the Honda Accord, an adult female believed to be in her early 20s, was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries. The department’s fatal detail unit was later notified that the driver had succumbed to her injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased in the morning hours of Tuesday, July 4.

NLVPD said that the driver and passengers of the Nissan Sentra were also transported to UMC Trauma but with non-life-threating injuries.

The identity of the decedent, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

