North Las Vegas police: Home intruder shot, killed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A reported home intruder was shot after entering a house through the front door, according to North Las Vegas Police.

NLVPD said the shooting happened at about 1 p.m. July 4 in the 600 block of Sand Sage Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Revere Street. Police said a caller reported shooting a home intruder in the area.

NLVPD arrived and found the reported intruder deceased in the home. Police said an adult male not known by the residents entered the house through the front door before he was shot and killed.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

NLVPD continues to investigate.

