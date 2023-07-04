Las Vegas animal shelter waiving reclaim fees on lost animals through July 10

Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Fourth of July fireworks likely to spook some pets across the Las Vegas Valley, a local animal shelter has announced it is waiving reclaim fees for all pets.

According to The Animal Foundation, all reclaim fees will be waived for lost and stray animals through July 10.

The shelter has a list of steps to take if your pet is lost or if you have found a lost pet: https://animalfoundation.com/get-pet-help/lost-found-pets

