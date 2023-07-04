Henderson police, SWAT on scene of standoff with man in Anthem community

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:27 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man has barricaded himself inside a home in the Anthem community according to Henderson police.

Police tell FOX5, officers responded to the 2000 block of Pepperell Avenue around 11:30 Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about a possible disturbance at the residence.

HPD believes a man is involved in the standoff with officers.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are on scene.

Police are telling the public to avoid the area.

This is an active investigation. No other details have been released at this time.

FOX5 has a crew heading to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
MSG Sphere
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas to fully illuminate exterior for first time with ‘dazzling’ Fourth of July show
Pool Generic
Las Vegas 4-year-old dies after being pulled from family pool
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
FILE - The Mirage Hotel and Casino is seen in Las Vegas, on May 3, 2018. A new operator, Hard...
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces exotic cats relocated between 2 sanctuaries

Latest News

Fireworks are seen at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas
Prep underway for only Fourth of July fireworks show in downtown Las Vegas
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas police say woman died after crashing car into another vehicle, palm tree
Las Vegas police look for driver after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in central valley
FOX5 viewer spots dust devil in Henderson on Monday
FOX5 viewer spots dust devil in Henderson on Monday