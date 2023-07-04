Henderson police, SWAT on scene of standoff with man in Anthem community

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man has barricaded himself inside a home in the Anthem community according to Henderson police.

Police tell FOX5, officers responded to the 2000 block of Pepperell Avenue around 11:30 Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about a possible disturbance at the residence.

HPD believes a man is involved in the standoff with officers.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are on scene.

Police are telling the public to avoid the area.

This is an active investigation. No other details have been released at this time.

FOX5 has a crew heading to the scene.

