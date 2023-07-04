Former Raiders player Foster Moreau says he’s in ‘full remission’ from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Raiders player Foster Moreau on Tuesday announced that he was in “full remission” from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
The former Raiders tight end had announced in March that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during a routine physical with the Saints during the offseason.
In his post on Tuesday announcing his remission, Moreau thanked everyone who had reached out to offer their love and support.
