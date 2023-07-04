Former Raiders player Foster Moreau says he’s in ‘full remission’ from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) before an NFL football game against the Kansas...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Raiders player Foster Moreau on Tuesday announced that he was in “full remission” from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The former Raiders tight end had announced in March that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during a routine physical with the Saints during the offseason.

In his post on Tuesday announcing his remission, Moreau thanked everyone who had reached out to offer their love and support.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
MSG Sphere
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas to fully illuminate exterior for first time with ‘dazzling’ Fourth of July show
Pool Generic
Las Vegas 4-year-old dies after being pulled from family pool
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
FILE - The Mirage Hotel and Casino is seen in Las Vegas, on May 3, 2018. A new operator, Hard...
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces exotic cats relocated between 2 sanctuaries

Latest News

Battle For Vegas 2022
Rosters announced for Battle for Vegas event with Golden Knights, Raiders players
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks during a news conference at the NFL...
Assault charge dropped against Raiders’ Davante Adams for shoving photographer
Allegiant Air Raiders plane
Airline adds flights for holiday weekend Raiders game
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Allegiant Stadium hosting in-person hiring event for 1K Raiders gameday positions