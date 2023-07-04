Forecast Outlook-7/4/23

Gusty Winds Sticking Around This 4th Of July
FOX5 Weather test 0224
FOX5 Weather test 0224
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An increasing southwest flow is producing some breezes and gusty winds for this 4th of July.

Those winds will still be around this evening but should not impact the different fireworks festivities.

Daytime temperatures have cooled by several degrees the past 24 hours but there is still a heat risk to consider with so many people outdoors celebrating independence day.

The next few days will remain dry and we’ll see daytime temperature hovering around the 103 to 105 mark along with continued breezy conditions.

By next Monday high pressure will be building back in pushing our daytime temperatures to where we could see more heat risk conditions.

The long range forecast suggesting the first signs of monsoonal moisture could appear within a week and a half.

The UV Index for Tuesday and Wednesday is 11 which is extreme.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
MSG Sphere
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas to fully illuminate exterior for first time with ‘dazzling’ Fourth of July show
Pool Generic
Las Vegas 4-year-old dies after being pulled from family pool
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
FILE - The Mirage Hotel and Casino is seen in Las Vegas, on May 3, 2018. A new operator, Hard...
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces exotic cats relocated between 2 sanctuaries

Latest News

Tuesday, July 4, Las Vegas AM weather update
Tuesday, July 4, Las Vegas AM weather update
Forecast Outlook - 07/04/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 7/4/23
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Monday, July 3 EVENING weather update