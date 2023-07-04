Forecast Outlook-7/4/23

An increasing southwest flow is producing some breezes and gusty winds for this 4th of July.

Those winds will still be around this evening but should not impact the different fireworks festivities.

Daytime temperatures have cooled by several degrees the past 24 hours but there is still a heat risk to consider with so many people outdoors celebrating independence day.

The next few days will remain dry and we’ll see daytime temperature hovering around the 103 to 105 mark along with continued breezy conditions.

By next Monday high pressure will be building back in pushing our daytime temperatures to where we could see more heat risk conditions.

The long range forecast suggesting the first signs of monsoonal moisture could appear within a week and a half.

The UV Index for Tuesday and Wednesday is 11 which is extreme.

