Forecast Outlook - 07/04/23

Keeping it warm for the 4th! We’ll see plenty of sunshine for your Independence Day with a forecast high temperature of 105° in Las Vegas. Lake Mead will be closer to 115° this afternoon. The wind will be peaking during the afternoon with gusts in the 30-40 mph range. The wind eases up into the evening with wind in the 10-20 mph range. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s for the fireworks around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

We’re locked in a dry pattern through the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Forecast high temperatures will be hovering in the 103° to 106° range through the weekend. More heat is on the way early next week with the potential for high temperatures back up around 110°.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.