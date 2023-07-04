Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery Northwest Valley crash

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Matt Kling
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:17 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man is dead after crashing his car Monday night into a concrete barrier while attempting to flee a separate hit-and-run collision in the Northwest Valley.

According to police, around 7:00 p.m. Monday night, a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Jones Boulevard, approaching Jalisco Avenue at a high rate of speed, attempting to flee the scene of a separate hit-and-run crash. Police said the driver failed to obey a regulatory traffic sign advising that Jones Boulevard was closed, and that the car crashed into concrete barriers catching on fire.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Pool Generic
Las Vegas 4-year-old dies after being pulled from family pool
MSG Sphere
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas to fully illuminate exterior for first time with ‘dazzling’ Fourth of July show
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
Las Vegas police search for driver after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in central valley
Las Vegas police look for driver after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in central valley

Latest News

Missing man from North Las Vegas, James Spigner
Police need your help finding a missing 93-year-old man in North Las Vegas
Summerlin is expecting lots of people for its Patriotic Parade
Attendees securing spots early for Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, kicking off July 4th festivities
Attendees secure spots early for Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, kicking off July 4th festivities
Canada geese
Witness: driver intentionally ran over geese near Cornerstone Park in Henderson