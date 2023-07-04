Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery Northwest Valley crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man is dead after crashing his car Monday night into a concrete barrier while attempting to flee a separate hit-and-run collision in the Northwest Valley.

According to police, around 7:00 p.m. Monday night, a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Jones Boulevard, approaching Jalisco Avenue at a high rate of speed, attempting to flee the scene of a separate hit-and-run crash. Police said the driver failed to obey a regulatory traffic sign advising that Jones Boulevard was closed, and that the car crashed into concrete barriers catching on fire.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

