Cox says fire caused outage that’s impacting some Las Vegas residents

internet generic broadband computer
internet generic broadband computer(Live 5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A representative for Cox Communications says a fire was to blame for an outage that is impacting some residents in the Las Vegas Valley.

FOX5 first started receiving reports from viewers about the outage on Monday, with messages continuing on Tuesday morning.

In an email Monday night, a representative for Cox Communications said they had learned that a fire in the east Las Vegas Valley had affected service. The representative added that Cox was “waiting for NV Energy to restore power so we can begin service restoration.”

Cox recommends those who are affected by the outage check the Cox app where they can see an estimated time for restoration of a service.

FOX5 reached out to Cox on Tuesday morning for an update on the outage.

