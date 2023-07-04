Attendees securing spots early for Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, kicking off July 4th festivities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An annual celebration will march through the streets of Summerlin Tuesday for the Fourth of July.

“I just know it’s going to be a good time. It’s going to be a party like it is every year,” said James, who’s planning to attend the parade.

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“I’m very patriotic, and we’ve lived here a while, and I still haven’t been to the parade,” said Summerlin resident Michael Maiorano. “We just live like a mile from here and thought we’d check it out.”

“Every single year, all the different sports teams for the community, Golden Knights representatives, it’s just a good time,” said James.

Tents and blankets were already laid out, lining the parade route before sundown Monday, more than 12 hours before the start time as people claimed their spots early to watch the show.

“It was pretty hard,” said James. “As you can see all up and down the road, it’s just completely packed.”

“Oh my God, there’s like no spots. I mean, literally there’s blankets and tents and chairs like everywhere,” said Maiorano. “We drove up and down this place like 6 or 7 times. Finally found a spot right there.”

The party continues after the parade with some spectacular shows planned across the valley.

The MSG Sphere will light up at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday with a dazzling display.

After that, you can catch fireworks shows at Caesars Palace, Green Valley Ranch Resort and Casino, the M Resort, the Plaza Hotel and Red Rock Casino.

All those shows will light up the sky for Independence Day starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

