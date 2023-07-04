Al Roker is now a grandfather; daughter welcomes first child

The "Today" family has officially grown by one as co-host Al Roker is now a grandfather.
The "Today" family has officially grown by one as co-host Al Roker is now a grandfather.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Al Roker has become a grandfather for the first time.

This week, the “Today” family announced it officially grew by one.

The show reported that Roker’s daughter Courtney Roker Laga gave birth on Monday to a healthy baby girl named Sky Clara Laga.

Roker shared that everyone was doing well following the birth of Sky and that they “couldn’t be happier.”

Sky is Roker’s first grandchild.

Laga first announced that she and her husband Wes were expecting a child in March.

According to the “Today” show, Laga shared with the team that the family is extremely excited to welcome a new member into their lives: “We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle.”

Earlier this year, Roker reunited with his “Today” co-hosts after being off the air due to medical issues since November 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
MSG Sphere
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas to fully illuminate exterior for first time with ‘dazzling’ Fourth of July show
Pool Generic
Las Vegas 4-year-old dies after being pulled from family pool
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
FILE - The Mirage Hotel and Casino is seen in Las Vegas, on May 3, 2018. A new operator, Hard...
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces exotic cats relocated between 2 sanctuaries

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses...
Accuser says he told Kevin Spacey after crude advance, ‘I don’t bat for that team’
Mass shootings mar Fourth of July weekend
Fireworks are seen at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas
Prep underway for only Fourth of July fireworks show in downtown Las Vegas
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023...
Joey Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion involving fireworks on July 4 in east Texas.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas