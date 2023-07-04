1 in 5 Nevadans default on student loans, Ombudsman offers aid as payments resume

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Almost one in five Nevadans default on their student loans, and the Nevada’s Ombudsman is offering free resources to hundreds of thousands of Nevadans preparing for student loan payments to resume after the Supreme Court’s recent decision.

More than 349,000 Nevadans have a student loan. As of 2019, 18% defaulted on their loans, the highest rate in the nation. The Nevada Student Loan Ombudsman Program was created in response to the concerns, offering loan education, resources, and helping students and graduates find options for repayment.

“The majority of students taking out federal student loans are just coming out of high school. They don’t know how to handle credit card debt. They have never had a mortgage,” Ombudsman Evelyn Castro said. “Owing or being in default with federal student loans is the same thing as being in debt to the IRS. They are going to come for you,” she said.

Castro offers this initial advice:

· Update your contact information with your servicer. They will be contacting you soon to notify you that your repayment will resume.

· Know your payment restart date and the amount. You can also contact them for this information.

· Notify them of financial changes. Job change? Job loss? A raise? Financial hardships? Be sure to discuss this with the servicer.

If you’ve already defaulted on your loan, you can contact the Fresh Start Program or call 1-800-621-3115.

You can contact the Nevada Student Loan Ombudsman Program here: Student Loan Ombudsman, call (702) 486-3384 or email SLO@nevadatreasurer.gov.

