Suspect in shooting at Las Vegas high-rise yet to appear in court due to medical treatment

Suspect in Las Vegas highrise shooting held without bond, remains in hospital
Suspect in Las Vegas highrise shooting held without bond, remains in hospital(KVVU)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man suspected of opening fire inside a high-rise lobby on June 23 before being shot by a security guard was due in court Monday but couldn’t appear due to medical reasons.

Andrew Warrender, 30, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and discharging a gun within a structure.

Suspect shot by security guard at Las Vegas highrise, remains in hospital

“Defendant not transported due to medical reasons,” is what the court records show for his case on Monday morning. He is still being held without bond.

Warrender was shot several times by a security guard after Warrender opened fire in the lobby of the residences, shattering the glass doors but injuring no one.

Warrender is now expected to be back in court July 18 for his preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
29-year-old woman killed, another woman injured in single-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas
Jose Henriquez
Las Vegas police: Man shoots, kills neighbor during altercation
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited

Latest News

Spencer McDonald
Las Vegas triple homicide suspect appears in court, assigned public defender
(FOX5)
Family of Las Vegas man who was stabbed 33 times on bus sue RTC
Jordan Smith, 34.
Henderson police: Man arrested for firing gun during partner’s DUI stop
How Las Vegas Fire and Rescue works to keep illegal fireworks off valley streets
How Las Vegas Fire and Rescue works to keep illegal fireworks off valley streets