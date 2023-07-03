Suspect in shooting at Las Vegas high-rise yet to appear in court due to medical treatment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man suspected of opening fire inside a high-rise lobby on June 23 before being shot by a security guard was due in court Monday but couldn’t appear due to medical reasons.

Andrew Warrender, 30, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and discharging a gun within a structure.

“Defendant not transported due to medical reasons,” is what the court records show for his case on Monday morning. He is still being held without bond.

Warrender was shot several times by a security guard after Warrender opened fire in the lobby of the residences, shattering the glass doors but injuring no one.

Warrender is now expected to be back in court July 18 for his preliminary hearing.

