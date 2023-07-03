Serving those who’ve served our country: Kline Foundation hosts bowling tournament to help veterans in need

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Veterans make up almost 10% of the homeless population nationwide, according to the Kline Veterans Fund. In Southern Nevada, that number is even higher, and it’s on the rise, which calls for more help from the community.

“The Kline Fund serves over 1200 veterans each year in Clark County with housing assistance, utilities, scholarships and other support that they need,” said Stephanie Helms, Executive Director of the Kline Veterans Fund.

The Kline Veterans Fund held its second annual Stars and Strikes bowling tournament Sunday, benefiting the Homes for the Brave program, which provides housing for homeless and at-risk veterans and their families.

“We have 120 people out here bowling today, a lot of whom are veterans in the valley, just out here to support those who have served our country in celebration of Independence Day,” said Helms.

The organization also provides scholarships for veteran-dependent students and helps fund service dog training for veterans with mobility issues or post traumatic stress disorder, which is a struggle often triggered during Fourth of July fireworks.

“July 4th is really a celebration of the freedom that we enjoy in our country because of those people who have served our nation,” said Helms, “and so we at the Kline Fund are here to celebrate them everyday, but even more special over the Independence Day weekend, when we can invite the community to come and do it with us.”

For more information on the Kline Veterans Fund, visit their website: klineveteransfund.org.

