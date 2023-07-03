Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged

“Deputies found the barrel near the shore and upon opening it found human remains,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. (Source: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said a man has been arrested after the remains of another man were found in a barrel floating in a lake Thursday.

Officials responded to Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County where they were called to a boat ramp near Trout View Road around 1:45 p.m.

The Cherokee County Coroner said deputies found a barrel near the shore. When they opened it, they found the remains, which had reportedly been in the container for several days.

Investigators said they interviewed a person of interest. Officials then charged 25-year-old Eric Shawn Fetzer with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.

Deputies said they expect to make additional arrests soon.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was identified as 56-year-old Jeffrey Sutphin. He was reported missing on June 15, according to officials.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate Sutphin’s death.

Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
29-year-old woman killed, another woman injured in single-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas
Jose Henriquez
Las Vegas police: Man shoots, kills neighbor during altercation
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
FILE - Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin hangs his head during the fourth quarter during his...
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin has died at 79
Serving those who’ve served our country: Group hosts bowling tournament to help veterans in need
Serving those who’ve served our country: Group hosts bowling tournament to help veterans in need
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
West Hollywood minimum hourly wage tops $19, highest of any US city