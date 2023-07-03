Phillies hitter Bryce Harper to move to Knoxville, USA Today reports

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in...
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Philadelphia Phillies player Bryce Harper and his family will make the move to Knoxville after this year’s MLB season, USA Today reported Monday.

The designated hitter has been with the Phillies since 2019, playing for five seasons. Before that, he spent seven seasons with the Washington Nationals.

Harper was given the Hank Aaron Award twice, named Rookie of the Year in 2012 and has taken home two MVP awards, among others.

