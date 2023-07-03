Phillies hitter Bryce Harper to move to Knoxville, USA Today reports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Philadelphia Phillies player Bryce Harper and his family will make the move to Knoxville after this year’s MLB season, USA Today reported Monday.

The designated hitter has been with the Phillies since 2019, playing for five seasons. Before that, he spent seven seasons with the Washington Nationals.

Harper was given the Hank Aaron Award twice, named Rookie of the Year in 2012 and has taken home two MVP awards, among others.

