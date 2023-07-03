Over $200K in jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip property over weekend

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two lucky guests started the month of July by hitting jackpots at a property on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Caesars Entertainment, On Friday, June 30 at 11 p.m., a guest won $100,000 while playing video poker at Caesars Palace.

Then, at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, a second guest won $100,501 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace.

No further information was provided.

