MSG Sphere in Las Vegas to fully illuminate exterior for first time with ‘dazzling’ Fourth of July show

MSG Sphere
MSG Sphere(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The MSG Sphere announced that it will fully illuminate its exterior for the first time with a “dazzling” show on the Fourth of July.

While exact details of the display weren’t shared, the venue said its “Exosphere” will illuminate “the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day.”

According to a release, as part of the event, the exterior of the MSG Sphere “will fully light up for the first time, revealing a new global landmark to the world.”

Standing 366 feet tall and 516 feet across, the MSG Sphere is the largest spherical structure in the world, the release notes.

“The Exosphere features 580,000 square feet of fully-programmable LED lighting, making it the largest LED screen on Earth,” developers say.

According to the release, the lighting of the Exosphere is expected to begin at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

