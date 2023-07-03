Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces exotic cats relocated between 2 sanctuaries

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The exotic cats that called the Las Vegas Strip home for over 30 years at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden at The Mirage have been relocated between two sanctuaries, the property announced.

According to a news release, the sanctuaries that were selected to house the big cats are located in Texas and Oregon.

“The facilities chosen for the cats’ forever homes demonstrated the ability to continue the same quality of care with thoughtful attentiveness to the well-being of Siegfried & Roy’s animal family as they have received at The Secret Garden,” The Mirage Las Vegas said in a news release.

After an “extensive search process,” The Mirage says it selected WildCat Ridge Sanctuary in Scotts Mills, Oregon and In-Sync Exotics in Wylie, Texas.

According to The Mirage, both sanctuaries have “deep experience in providing for the long-term care for exotic cats with their experienced animal care teams and excellent facilities that provide a peaceful home to a wide range of wildcats.”

“We are honored to have been selected to care for these amazing animals for the rest of their lives,” said Vicky Keahey, Founder and Executive Director of In-Sync Exotics. “We look forward to providing them the highest level of care with the utmost respect for their well-being that we pride ourselves in giving our75 other exotic cats who live with us at In-Sync Exotics.”

The Mirage in May announced that the last three dolphins at the property had been relocated to CoralWorld Ocean Park’s Sea Sanctuary at Water Bay in St. Thomas.

Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces last 3 remaining dolphins have left property

“WildCat Ridge Sanctuary and In-Sync Exotics have excellent care teams and facilities with the qualities that honor the remarkable dedication and legacy that Siegfried & Roy demonstrated over their 60-year career,” said Joe Lupo, President of The Mirage Las Vegas. “Our team is confident that Siegfried & Roy’s big cats will continue to receive quality care in their new homes.”

“On behalf of the entire team at WildCat Ridge Sanctuary, we are excited to have the wonderful exotic cats of Siegfried & Roy join our animal family, said Cheryl Tuller, President and co-founder of WildCat Ridge Sanctuary.”We believe every cat at our sanctuary deserves the best possible safe, peaceful, and nurturing environment we can provide. Our goal is to give our magnificent animal family the ability to thrive and live out their lives with dignity and respect.”

The Mirage said “approximately a dozen” cats were relocated between the two sanctuaries. However, it was not immediately clear as to what types of cats were moved.

