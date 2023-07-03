Man accused of setting fires in Mesa Target store resulting in $5 million in damages

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two fires caused millions in damage at a Target store in Mesa last week, and police say they didn’t have to look far to find the suspect they believe is responsible.

Mesa Police responded to reports of a fire in the Target just off Longmore and Southern avenues just before 10 p.m. on June 27. When officers arrived, they found the store full of smoke and had to retreat until firefighters arrived. Everyone inside the store made it out safely.

After extinguishing the fires, investigators learned that two separate fires had been started in the store: one on the diaper aisle and another involving a piece of clothing on the floor. Video surveillance showed the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Daniel Hull, walk into the store and start putting items into a cart. Police say Hull then picked up a shirt similar to the one found burned on the floor before walking toward the electronics department as smoke started billowing. The video reportedly shows Hull trying unsuccessfully to break into a cellphone case.

31-year-old Daniel Hull was arrested on previous charges when he confessed to setting the fires. (Mesa Police Department | Mesa Police Department)

Surveillance shows that the suspect was one of the last people to leave the store during the fires and was carrying stolen merchandise when he got into a black sedan and drove away. Target estimates damage of over $5 million, saying toxic smoke damaged all merchandise in the store. Suppression sprinklers also flooded the building.

Police say Hull was soon identified through the car’s license plate and that they didn’t have to spend much time searching for him. He was already in custody for an unrelated crime earlier that day. Police say Hull admitted to starting the fires and has since been booked on charges including arson of an occupied structure, endangerment, shoplifting, and more than $5 million in criminal damage.

