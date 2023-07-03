Las Vegas triple homicide suspect appears in court, assigned public defender

Spencer McDonald
Spencer McDonald(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of killing his grandmother, her boyfriend and a maintenance worker who found their bodies had his first appearance in court Monday.

Spencer McDonald, 30, is charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He is being held without bond following his arrest June 27.

Las Vegas police report: Triple homicide suspect admitted to killing victims

McDonald appeared in court and was assigned a public defender. Notice was given by prosecutors that they are seeking a grand jury indictment.

Police responded to the apartments near 9100 block of West Flamingo Road to find another maintenance worker had been attacked allegedly by McDonald after being sent to perform a welfare check. The two workers found the bodies of Dina Vail and her boyfriend Andrew Graden.

The other worker, Chris Brassard, was then attacked and killed by McDonald, police said. In an interview, investigators say McDonald admitted to the killings but gave no reason.

McDonald is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 14.

