Las Vegas police look for driver after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in central valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead Sunday night in the central valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:12 p.m. near E. Twain Avenue, east of the intersection with University Center Drive.

LVMPD says that evidence at the scene and video of the crash indicates that a male pedestrian was in the westbound travel lanes of Twain Avenue. A 2017-19 dark grey Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on Twain Avenue in the right of two westbound travel lanes.

According to police, the crash occurred when the front of the NIssan struck the pedestrian, projecting the victim to the west and onto the roadway.

LVMPD said the driver of the Nissan failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver and vehicle involved. LVMPD notes that the vehicle will have damage to the front bumper, hood and front windshield.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visitwww.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.” Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

