Las Vegas police: Man shoots, kills neighbor during altercation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor during an altercation early Sunday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m. July 2, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a report of a shooting at a residence on N. Tonopah Drive, near W. Washington Avenue.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation indicated that there was an altercation between the victim and his neighbor, 46-year-old Jose Henriquez.

Police said during the altercation, Henriquez took out a firearm and shot the victim.

Henriquez was arrested and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once next of kin is notified.

