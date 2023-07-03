Las Vegas 4-year-old dies after being pulled from family pool

By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 4-year-old child who was pulled from the family pool on May 31 has died according to the Clark County Department of Family Services.

Cooper Austin passed away June 4 at an area hospital. CCDFS received a report from the child’s adult caregiver who had dialed 911 after Cooper was found in the pool. The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not confirmed the cause and manner of his death as of Monday.

The child was pulled from the water and life-saving measures were started before EMS arrived and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the CCDFS report, they have had prior contact at the house regarding Child Protective Services twice before in November of 2022. Cooper’s death is still being investigated by law enforcement.

Another Child, Mia Pulakka, 1, of North Las Vegas died on April 4 after police responded to her residence near the 4100 block of Helens Pouroff Avenue on March 23. According to the coroner’s office, she drowned and her death was an accident.

“The autopsy report for this case has not been completed. Once the report is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Clark County Child Death Review Team. Until that time, there will be no official determination made in the case,” the NLVPD said in a statement Monday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more children in the US ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death.

