How Las Vegas Fire and Rescue works to keep illegal fireworks off valley streets

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) crews are prepped and ready for what they say is one of their busiest days of the year.

In just one day, the sky across the Las Vegas Valley will be lit up with fireworks.

LVFR inspector Scott Thompson said the agency tests fireworks from wholesalers before they go on sale.

“Go to the training center and they bring the fireworks, and we shoot them off and we have a thermal imager that we take the temperature,” said Thompson. “They cannot be over 250 degrees after a half hour.”

LVFR then goes to each firework booth within the city to do further inspections.

This year, the team visited 73 booths.

“We are verifying they have the approved fireworks,” said Thompson. “The booth is set up the way it is supposed to be. They have fire extinguishers.”

Thompson said once you buy your fireworks do not alter them.

“Do not try and combine them with other things for a bigger effect,” said Thompson. “Read the labels and check your environment.”

With the high temperatures contributing as an additional challenge this year, the fire department is urging people to be extra cautious.

“And if it is a false call, it makes it so they can’t respond to a real call and there are plenty of real calls going on right now too,” said Thompson.

Thompson said it is important that if you do have an emergency, call 911. If you have a non-emergency, like a firework complaint, you can report that online by clicking HERE.

