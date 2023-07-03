Hiker dies while hiking in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon generic
Grand Canyon generic(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A 57-year-old woman has died while on an eight-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Monday.

The victim’s name and hometown weren’t immediately released.

Park officials said a ranger was notified around 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a distressed day hiker in the remote Tuweep area of the park.

Authorities said the woman became unconscious and was pronounced dead in a heat-related fatality.

Park officials said the high temperature at Tuweep was well over 100 degrees Sunday.

The National Park Service is conducting an investigation of the death in coordination with the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
29-year-old woman killed, another woman injured in single-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas
Jose Henriquez
Las Vegas police: Man shoots, kills neighbor during altercation
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited

Latest News

Trainer Bob Baffert walks off the track after his horse Arabian Lion won The Woody Stephens...
Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert’s ban through 2024
Spencer McDonald
Las Vegas triple homicide suspect appears in court, assigned public defender
(FOX5)
Family of Las Vegas man who was stabbed 33 times on bus sue RTC
Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.
Man trying to unhook trailer dies after vehicle backs over him, police say