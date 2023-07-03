Henderson police: Man arrested for firing gun during partner’s DUI stop

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested for allegedly firing a gun during his partner’s DUI traffic stop, according to Henderson Police.

HPD said the traffic stop took place on July 1 at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of Sunridge Heights and Eastern Avenue.

Police said while they were conducting the traffic stop, they heard multiple gunshots nearby. HPD said they believe the driver’s boyfriend, identified as 34-year-old Jordan Smith, fired a gun near the traffic stop.

Smith was taken into custody and faces the following charges:

2 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Against a Protected Person

5 counts of Discharging Weapon Where Person is Endangered

HPD said the investigation is ongoing.

