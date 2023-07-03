Handel’s Ice Cream announces opening plans for 3rd Las Vegas location

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fresh off the opening of the second Handel’s Ice Cream, the company has announced that a third Las Vegas location will open its doors this week.

According to a news release, Handel’s will open on July 6 in the Crossroad Commons shopping center in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Located at 8975 West Charleston Blvd. Suite 170, the new ice cream shop will host a grand opening celebration at 11 a.m. Thursday with giveaways and surprises.

As part of the celebration, Handel’s says the first 100 guests will receive free ice cream for a year.

The Crossroad Commons Handel’s features 1,735 square feet and is a walk-in location, the company notes.

The new location will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

For more information about the Crossroad Commons Handels location, visit www.handelsicecream.com/store/crossroad-commons.

