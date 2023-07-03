Free outdoor yoga to be offered at Lee Canyon on Fridays, Sundays in July

By Alan Squires
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re looking for a way to beat the triple-digit heat, it’s always a good idea to head up to Lee Canyon.

This Friday, July 7, marks the return of mountainside yoga. The free classes include optional meditation, breathwork and soundbath experiences.

According to a news release, every Friday and Sunday at 10 a.m., guests can enjoy a free one-hour vinyasa flow yoga class on the Sky Deck of Hillside Lodge’s Bristlecone Bar.

The yoga classes will be offered on Fridays with Ashley: July 7th, 14th, 21st, & 28th. The classes will also be offered on Sundays with Jenn: July 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th.

Guests should bring a yoga mat, sunscreen, and water and wear comfortable clothing.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/228466153387009/228466166720341.

