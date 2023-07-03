Forecast Outlook-7/2/23

The last few days have been hot, well prepare for an even hotter day Monday.

Forecast high for Las Vegas will be 112 degrees, 120 at Lake Mead.

The excessive heat warning is set to expire Monday with temperatures dipping several degrees for Independence Day.

An area of low pressure will mix in to the high pressure and that will help ease the daytime highs and also produce some windy conditions Monday.

Tuesday the wind sticks around but should ease for the evening for the fireworks.

The rest of the week we will see temperatures hovering around the 105 to 107 mark.

The UV index for Monday is 11 which is extreme.

