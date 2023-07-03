Forecast Outlook 7/2/23

One More Day Of Excessive Heat
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The last few days have been hot, well prepare for an even hotter day Monday.

Forecast high for Las Vegas will be 112 degrees, 120 at Lake Mead.

The excessive heat warning is set to expire Monday with temperatures dipping several degrees for Independence Day.

An area of low pressure will mix in to the high pressure and that will help ease the daytime highs and also produce some windy conditions Monday.

Tuesday the wind sticks around but should ease for the evening for the fireworks.

The rest of the week we will see temperatures hovering around the 105 to 107 mark.

The UV index for Monday is 11 which is extreme.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tilapia at fish markets in Las Vegas
Go fish: Top-selling live seafood not allowed in Nevada anymore
More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1
More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven
Wyatt Conway, 18.
Las Vegas police: Suspect in custody after man stabbed to death
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited

Latest News

FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
Forecast Outlook-7/2/23
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-7/1/23
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
Forecast Outlook-7/1/23
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Friday, June 30 EVENING weather update