Forecast Outlook - 07/03/23

The excessive heat continues for southern Nevada as a ridge of high pressure remains centered over the desert southwest. This unseasonably warm pattern is keeping temperatures between 5-10 degrees above normal Monday.

A weaker system over the northern Rocky Mountains will generate stronger southwest winds Monday and Tuesday this week. Wind gusts will range between 25-35 MPH. We’ll keep it sunny and dry for the next 7 days, and expect the triple digits to stick around for the next 10 days.

The record high today is 114° set back in 1967.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.