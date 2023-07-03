Forecast Outlook - 07/03/23

Excessive Heat Warning Until 8 PM Monday
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:13 AM PDT
The excessive heat continues for southern Nevada as a ridge of high pressure remains centered over the desert southwest. This unseasonably warm pattern is keeping temperatures between 5-10 degrees above normal Monday.

A weaker system over the northern Rocky Mountains will generate stronger southwest winds Monday and Tuesday this week. Wind gusts will range between 25-35 MPH. We’ll keep it sunny and dry for the next 7 days, and expect the triple digits to stick around for the next 10 days.

The record high today is 114° set back in 1967.

