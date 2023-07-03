Family of Las Vegas man who was stabbed 33 times on bus sue RTC

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The parents of a man who was stabbed to death on an RTC bus in February are suing the company citing failure to provide the safety of passengers, according to court records.

Dominique Lucas, 30, died after he was stabbed 33 times allegedly by Aaron Cole, 59, who has been charged with murder. As of Monday, Cole is being held without bond pending his Feb. 26, 2024 jury trial.

According to the lawsuit petition filed June 30, the plaintiffs include Shalonda Purtty and Durrell Lucas, Dominique’s mother and father. The defendants named are Keolis Transit Services and Regional Transporation Commission, among others.

The petition claims Dominique Lucas was a passenger on the bus on Feb. 26 when he was “without provocation by Dominique, violently stabbed,” by Cole.

As Dominique Lucas lay on the ground pleading for help, Marvin Scott, the driver of the bus, “knew or should have known that a physical altercation was likely to occur when he heard Mr. Cole verbally accosting Dominique prior to him physically attacking Dominique, yet Defendant Scott failed to take action to prevent the assault and/or promote safety on the bus,” the petition claims.

It also alleges Keolis and RTC failed to employ adequate safety measures to protect passengers and the public following previous incidents of assault, battery, weapons, physical confrontation, violence, death and use of illicit drugs.

The family is suing for damages of more than $15,000. A future court date has not been set.

