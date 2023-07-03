Clark County waiving entry fees for its waterparks on July 4

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is helping Las Vegas Valley residents beat the heat on Tuesday by waiving entrance fees for its aquatics locations.

Celebrate #FourthofJuly with a splash! @ClarkCountyPark is waiving entry fees to our aquatics locations open on July 4:



The following four pools are included in the offer:

Walnut Water Park (open 1 p.m.-6 p.m.)

Whitney Water Park (open 12 p.m.-5 p.m.)

Paradise Water Park (open 12 p.m.-5 p.m.)

Overton Pool (Open 12 p.m.-4 p.m.)

