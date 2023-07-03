Clark County waiving entry fees for its waterparks on July 4
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:09 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is helping Las Vegas Valley residents beat the heat on Tuesday by waiving entrance fees for its aquatics locations.
According to Clark County, the four aquatics locations that will be open on July 4 will have entry fees waived on the Fourth of July.
The following four pools are included in the offer:
Walnut Water Park (open 1 p.m.-6 p.m.)
Whitney Water Park (open 12 p.m.-5 p.m.)
Paradise Water Park (open 12 p.m.-5 p.m.)
Overton Pool (Open 12 p.m.-4 p.m.)
