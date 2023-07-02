Vegas locals beat the heat by taking a dip in Lake Mead’s rising waters

By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:18 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We saw triple digits temperatures across the Las Vegas valley to begin the weekend, and people visiting Lake Mead on Saturday were definitely feeling the heat.

“Oh yeah. Yeah, you could feel it pretty good. We were jumping in the water a lot, but it’s beautiful though,” said Mark Rodriguez, from Henderson.

Lots of locals took advantage of the opportunity to cool off in waters that have been rising since April.

Lake Mead water levels are now more than 13.5 feet higher than this time last year, and all 5 access points for boats now open.

“Launch ramp is much improved over last year, the water levels up, people are being courteous out there, so it was a great time,” said Ryan Wittman, visiting Lake Mead from Henderson.

Before you take a boat out the water, check the forecast and plan ahead.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife says alcohol combined with the heat and the motion of the waves can contribute to dehydration and boat crashes.

So, limit the beers, bring plenty of water, and make sure you have enough life jackets for everyone on board.

A spokesperson for NDOW said about 83% of people who die in boating-related accidents would be alive today if they had their life jacket on at the time.

“You’ve got to have safety,” said Rodriguez. “We’ve been doing this our whole life, I still put my life jacket on when I jump in.”

As always during busy holidays, there will be extra patrols out at Lake Mead for the Fourth of July, watching for speeding and other violations, keeping people safe both on and off the water.

