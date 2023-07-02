Forecast Outlook-7/2/23

Dangerously Hot Temperatures Continue
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:05 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hot daytime temperatures will persist for a few more days in the Las Vegas area.

Sunday’s high for Las Vegas is 111 degrees, it will be 117 at Lake Mead.

The high pressure producing this heat will hang on through Monday evening.

A low pressure area will slide into the Great Basin which will mix with the high.

That will help trigger windy conditions for Monday and Tuesday.

Wind gusts for Tuesday, Independence Day will be the 20 to 25 MPH range.

That Great Basin low will start to move east Wednesday>

The rest of the week we’ll see highs between 103 and 107.

The UV Index for Sunday is 11 or extreme.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tilapia at fish markets in Las Vegas
Go fish: Top-selling live seafood not allowed in Nevada anymore
More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1
More than 200 new Nevada laws go into effect on July 1
Wyatt Conway, 18.
Las Vegas police: Suspect in custody after man stabbed to death
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say 17-year-old girl accused in fatal shooting of man on Las Vegas Strip
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited

Latest News

FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-7/1/23
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
Forecast Outlook-7/1/23
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Friday, June 30 EVENING weather update
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Thursday, June 29 EVENING weather update