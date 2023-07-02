Forecast Outlook-7/2/23

Hot daytime temperatures will persist for a few more days in the Las Vegas area.

Sunday’s high for Las Vegas is 111 degrees, it will be 117 at Lake Mead.

The high pressure producing this heat will hang on through Monday evening.

A low pressure area will slide into the Great Basin which will mix with the high.

That will help trigger windy conditions for Monday and Tuesday.

Wind gusts for Tuesday, Independence Day will be the 20 to 25 MPH range.

That Great Basin low will start to move east Wednesday>

The rest of the week we’ll see highs between 103 and 107.

The UV Index for Sunday is 11 or extreme.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.